StrangeloveFormed 1991. Disbanded 20 April 1998
Strangelove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85247a54-28d3-4a99-9a2c-b333ac71a550
Strangelove Biography (Wikipedia)
Strangelove were an English alternative rock band, formed in Bristol in 1991 comprising singer Patrick Duff, guitarists Alex Lee & Julian Poole, bassist Joe Allen and John Langley on drums. They released three albums before they disbanded in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Strangelove Tracks
Sort by
The Greatest Show On Earth
Strangelove
The Greatest Show On Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greatest Show On Earth
Last played on
Beautiful Alone
Strangelove
Beautiful Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Alone
Last played on
Time For The Rest Of Your Life
Strangelove
Time For The Rest Of Your Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time For The Rest Of Your Life
Last played on
I Want Candy
Strangelove
I Want Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Candy
Last played on
Freak
Strangelove
Freak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freak
Last played on
Playlists featuring Strangelove
Strangelove Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist