Richard Brown also referred to as Uncle Rich Brown, was an American blues-musician and singer from Alabama. He recorded together with John Lomax in the 1930s and of the more popular recordings were "Alabama Bound".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
