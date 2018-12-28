BattlesExperimental rock band. Formed 2002
Battles
2002
Battles Biography (Wikipedia)
Battles is an American experimental rock group, founded in 2002 in New York City by Ian Williams (formerly of Don Caballero and Storm & Stress). The current line-up is guitarist/ keyboardist Ian Williams, guitarist/ bassist Dave Konopka (formerly of Lynx), and drummer John Stanier (formerly of Helmet). Former members include composer/vocalist Tyondai Braxton.
Battles Tracks
Ice Cream
Atlas
Dot Com
Africastle
Futura
Leyendecker
IPT-2
Tonto
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T09:29:41
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
