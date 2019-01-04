Barry RyanEnglish pop singer / photographer. Born 24 October 1948
Barry Ryan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vq7w.jpg
1948-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8521feb4-6704-43f2-9c9b-b80469f5f7de
Barry Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Ryan (born Barry Sapherson, 24 October 1948, Leeds, West Riding of Yorkshire) is an English former pop singer. He currently works as a photographer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barry Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Eloise
Barry Ryan
Eloise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vq9c.jpglink
Eloise
Last played on
Barry Ryan Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist