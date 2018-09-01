Lick the Tins
Lick the Tins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/851d5839-7185-4c90-a74f-533968da937c
Lick the Tins Biography (Wikipedia)
Lick the Tins was a mid to late 1980s Celtic/folk rock/indie band from London. The name was derived from a nickname given to an old tramp by the children from the hometown of one of the band members, Ronan Heenan. They are best known for their cover version of "Can't Help Falling in Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lick the Tins Tracks
Sort by
Belle of Belfast City
Lick the Tins
Belle of Belfast City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belle of Belfast City
Last played on
Can't Help Falling In Love
Lick the Tins
Can't Help Falling In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lick the Tins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist