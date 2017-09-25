The BureauFormed 1980
The Bureau
1980
The Bureau Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bureau were a new wave soul group formed in November 1980 in Birmingham, England, when the original lineup of Dexys Midnight Runners split-up. The Bureau retained their Dexys roots and played powerful brass-driven soul sounds.
The Bureau Tracks
Only For Sheep
The Bureau
Only For Sheep
Only For Sheep
Let Him Have It
The Bureau
Let Him Have It
Let Him Have It
