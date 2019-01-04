Saint Louis Symphony OrchestraFormed 1880
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r94y7.jpg
1880
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/851b24ee-d28f-4535-ab0a-08c95862ba8a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is an American symphony orchestra based in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1880 by Joseph Otten as the St. Louis Choral Society, the St. Louis Symphony is the second-oldest professional symphony orchestra in the United States, preceded only by the New York Philharmonic. Its principal concert venue is Powell Hall.
Tracks
Sort by
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
Catfish Row Suite (from Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
3 Dance episodes from 'On the town'
Leonard Bernstein
3 Dance episodes from 'On the town'
3 Dance episodes from 'On the town'
3 Dance episodes from 'On the town'
Last played on
Times Square 1944 (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Leonard Bernstein
Times Square 1944 (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Times Square 1944 (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Times Square 1944 (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Last played on
Lonely Town, pas de deux (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Leonard Bernstein
Lonely Town, pas de deux (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Lonely Town, pas de deux (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Lonely Town, pas de deux (3 Dance Episodes from 'On the Town')
Last played on
Belle of the Ball
Leroy Anderson
Belle of the Ball
Belle of the Ball
Belle of the Ball
Last played on
Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Leroy Anderson
Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Last played on
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Cuban Overture
Cuban Overture
Cuban Overture
Last played on
FORGOTTEN DREAMS
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
FORGOTTEN DREAMS
FORGOTTEN DREAMS
FORGOTTEN DREAMS
Last played on
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
Charles Ives
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
The Housatonic at Stockbridge (Three Places In New England)
Last played on
New England Triptych
William Schuman
New England Triptych
New England Triptych
New England Triptych
Last played on
Horse and Buggy
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
Horse and Buggy
Horse and Buggy
Horse and Buggy
Last played on
Zizi's Lament; What Lips My Lips Have Kissed; Israfel (Songfest)
Leonard Bernstein
Zizi's Lament; What Lips My Lips Have Kissed; Israfel (Songfest)
Zizi's Lament; What Lips My Lips Have Kissed; Israfel (Songfest)
Zizi's Lament; What Lips My Lips Have Kissed; Israfel (Songfest)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in F - 2nd mvt
George Gershwin
Piano Concerto in F - 2nd mvt
Piano Concerto in F - 2nd mvt
Piano Concerto in F - 2nd mvt
Conductor
Last played on
Music For Movies
Aaron Copland
Music For Movies
Music For Movies
Music For Movies
Last played on
Porgy Sings (Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Porgy Sings (Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess)
Porgy Sings (Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess)
Porgy Sings (Catfish Row Suite from Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
The School for Scandal (Overture)
Samuel Barber
The School for Scandal (Overture)
The School for Scandal (Overture)
The School for Scandal (Overture)
Last played on
Concerto in F major for piano and orchestra: Allegro Agitato
George Gershwin
Concerto in F major for piano and orchestra: Allegro Agitato
Concerto in F major for piano and orchestra: Allegro Agitato
Concerto in F major for piano and orchestra: Allegro Agitato
Last played on
Of Mice and Men (1939): Barley Mowers
Aaron Copland
Of Mice and Men (1939): Barley Mowers
Of Mice and Men (1939): Barley Mowers
Of Mice and Men (1939): Barley Mowers
Last played on
Concerto in F (3rd mvt, Allegro agitato)
George Gershwin
Concerto in F (3rd mvt, Allegro agitato)
Concerto in F (3rd mvt, Allegro agitato)
Concerto in F (3rd mvt, Allegro agitato)
Last played on
The Syncopated Clock
Leroy Anderson
The Syncopated Clock
The Syncopated Clock
The Syncopated Clock
Last played on
Adagio for Strings
Samuel Barber
Adagio for Strings
Adagio for Strings
Adagio for Strings
Last played on
Variations on "America"
Charles Ives
Variations on "America"
Variations on "America"
Variations on "America"
Last played on
Bugler's Holiday
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Last played on
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
Pavane, Op 50
Pavane, Op 50
Last played on
On the Town (Times Square)
Leonard Bernstein
On the Town (Times Square)
On the Town (Times Square)
On the Town (Times Square)
Last played on
The Waltzing Cat
Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra
The Waltzing Cat
The Waltzing Cat
The Waltzing Cat
Last played on
Damnation de Faust: Marche hongroise (Rakoczy march)
Hector Berlioz
Damnation de Faust: Marche hongroise (Rakoczy march)
Damnation de Faust: Marche hongroise (Rakoczy march)
Damnation de Faust: Marche hongroise (Rakoczy march)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 71: St Louis Symphony
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqjfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-04T10:12:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y8lnw.jpg
4
Sep
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 71: St Louis Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist