Aribert Reimann (born 4 March 1936) is a German composer, pianist and accompanist, known especially for his literary operas. His version of Shakespeare's King Lear, the opera Lear, was written at the suggestion of Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, who sang the title role. His opera Medea after Grillparzer's play premiered in 2010 at the Vienna State Opera. He was a professor of contemporary song in Hamburg and Berlin. In 2011, he was awarded the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize for his life's work.
An den kleinen Radioapparat
Hanns Eisler
An den kleinen Radioapparat
An den kleinen Radioapparat
Fantasiestücke for clarinet, flute, harp and two violas
Robert Schumann
Fantasiestücke for clarinet, flute, harp and two violas
Fantasiestücke for clarinet, flute, harp and two violas
Meine Rose, Op. 90 No. 2
Robert Schumann
Meine Rose, Op. 90 No. 2
Meine Rose, Op. 90 No. 2
Phidyle
Henri Duparc
Phidyle
Phidyle
Schwanengesang - song-cycle D.957 for voice and piano
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang - song-cycle D.957 for voice and piano
Schwanengesang - song-cycle D.957 for voice and piano
Vier Lieder
Dietrich Fischer‐Dieskau
Vier Lieder
Vier Lieder
9 Pieces for orchestra
Aribert Reimann
9 Pieces for orchestra
9 Pieces for orchestra
