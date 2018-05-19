Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85159f04-2a3b-4dec-b61f-a9ea561ed6d1
Ed Schrader's Music Beat Tracks
Sort by
Riddles
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Riddles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riddles
Last played on
Rats
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Rats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rats
Last played on
Sermon
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Sermon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sermon
Last played on
Pantomime Jack
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Pantomime Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pantomime Jack
Last played on
Ed Schrader's Music Beat Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist