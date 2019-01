The Sofia Philharmonic (Bulgarian: Софийска филхармония) was founded in 1928. The current music director is Nayden Todorov.

Sofia Philharmonic includes the National Philharmonic Orchestra, National Philharmonic Choir "Svetoslav Obretenov", "Sofia" quartet, “Quarto” quartet, vocal ensembles Bella Voce and Impresia.

The home of the Sofia Philharmonic is Concert Complex "Bulgaria". It includes a great concert hall “Bulgaria”, chamber music hall, studio “Music” and art gallery "Bulgaria".

With the Sofia Philharmonic performed among others singers like Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Raina Kabaivanska, Ghena Dimitrova, Nicolai Ghiaurov, Nicola Ghiuselev, Sonya Yoncheva, Krassimira Stoyanova, Vesselina Kasarova, and Darina Takova.