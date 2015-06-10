New World Sound
New World Sound is an Australian electronic DJ and record production duo, composed of Tyrone James and Jesse Taylor. In 2013, they released the single, "Flute", with Thomas Newson.
Flutes (feat. Lethal Bizzle)
Flutes (feat. Lethal Bizzle)
Flutes (Diztortion VIP Remix) (feat. Lethal Bizzle, Tinchy Stryder & Lady Lykez)
Flutes (Diztortion VIP Remix) (feat. Lethal Bizzle, Tinchy Stryder & Lady Lykez)
