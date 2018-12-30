John Shirley‐QuirkBass-baritone. Born 28 August 1931. Died 7 April 2014
John Shirley‐Quirk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s41j9.jpg
1931-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/850eb5a5-7731-4110-bc5a-97b4988c9812
John Shirley‐Quirk Biography (Wikipedia)
John Stanton Shirley-Quirk CBE (28 August 1931 – 7 April 2014) was an English bass-baritone. A member of the English Opera Group during 1964–76, he gave premiere performances of several operatic and vocal works by Benjamin Britten, recording these and other works under the composer's direction. He also sang and recorded a wide range of works by other composers, ranging from Handel through Tchaikovsky to Henze.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Shirley‐Quirk Tracks
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Antonio Vivaldi
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Choir
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
Shallow Brown
Percy Grainger
Shallow Brown
Bird scarer's song
Benjamin Britten
Bird scarer's song
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
Jolly Rutterkin (Five Tudor Portraits)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Jolly Rutterkin (Five Tudor Portraits)
Curlew River - 'Curlew River, smoothly flowing' & 'Today is an important day'
Benjamin Britten
Curlew River - 'Curlew River, smoothly flowing' & 'Today is an important day'
Celebrate this Festival, Z321 (excerpts)
Henry Purcell
Celebrate this Festival, Z321 (excerpts)
Sea Drift (Opening Part): Once Paumanok
Frederick Delius
Sea Drift (Opening Part): Once Paumanok
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Hodie: A Christmas Cantata (excerpt)
In Terra Pax, for soprano, baritone, chorus, and orchestra
Gerald Finzi
In Terra Pax, for soprano, baritone, chorus, and orchestra
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Sea Fever
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Come, come! No time for lamentation (Samson)
The Vagabond from Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Vagabond from Songs of Travel
A Child In Time - "How can I cherish my man"... & "Steal Away"
Michael Tippett
A Child In Time - "How can I cherish my man"... & "Steal Away"
Conductor
The Fairy Queen - Excerpts
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen - Excerpts
Shallow Brown
Trad, Percy Grainger, John Shirley‐Quirk, Benjamin Britten, The Ambrosian Singers & English Chamber Orchestra
Shallow Brown
Composer
Stabat Mater Op.58
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater Op.58
Choir
Orchestra
Love bade me welcome (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Love bade me welcome (Five Mystical Songs)
'Twas within a furlong of Edinburgh Town
Henry Purcell
'Twas within a furlong of Edinburgh Town
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Man is for the woman made
Henry Purcell
Man is for the woman made
The Light Of Life Op.29
Edward Elgar
The Light Of Life Op.29
The Dream of Gerontius
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius
Belshazzars Feast
William Walton
Belshazzars Feast
Once Paumanok (Sea Drift)
Frederick Delius
Once Paumanok (Sea Drift)
Belshazzar'S Feast - Thus spake Isaiah
William Walton
Belshazzar'S Feast - Thus spake Isaiah
5 Mystical Songs For Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra - Love bade me welcome
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 Mystical Songs For Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra - Love bade me welcome
Choir
Five Mystical Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Five Mystical Songs
Silent Noon
Viola Tunnard
Silent Noon
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Jennifer Vyvyan
Changes: A Nocturnal Cycle, Part II
Bold William Taylor
Percy Grainger
Bold William Taylor
The Fairy Queen: Next winter comes slowly; Hail! Great parent
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen: Next winter comes slowly; Hail! Great parent
Choir
Pulcinella - ballet (Final Numbers)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella - ballet (Final Numbers)
Pulcinella - ballet (numbers 7 - 11)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella - ballet (numbers 7 - 11)
2 Poems of Paul Verlaine, arr. for baritone and chamber ensemble
Igor Stravinsky
2 Poems of Paul Verlaine, arr. for baritone and chamber ensemble
Pulcinella (excerpt)
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella (excerpt)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8cv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-03T10:13:40
3
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1982
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egmn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-16T10:13:40
16
Jul
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1982
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-27T10:13:40
27
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-02T10:13:40
2
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1980
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-18T10:13:40
18
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1980
Royal Albert Hall
