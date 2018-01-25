Sinfonia 21
IV. Bergamasca (Gianoncelli) - Ancient Airs and Dances: Suite No.2
Ottorino Respighi
Berceuse for string orchestra
Ottorino Respighi
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 58
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-02T10:14:10
2
Sep
2002
Proms 2000: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-05T10:14:10
5
Sep
2000
Proms 1997: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-03T10:14:10
3
Aug
1997
