Peter MarinkerBritish actor
Peter Marinker
Peter Marinker Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Marinker is a London-based actor well known for his work on BBC Radio, his many audio book recordings and his association with publisher John Calder and the works of Samuel Beckett. He is a director of the Bookshop Theatre Company. He currently resides in the United Kingdom. He is the Narrator in the Deep Time Walk , produced in 2016/7 by Jeremy Mortimer.
