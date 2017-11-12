Herbert EimertGerman composer and critic. Born 8 April 1897. Died 15 December 1972
Herbert Eimert
1897-04-08
Herbert Eimert Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Eimert (8 April 1897 – 15 December 1972) was a German music theorist, musicologist, journalist, music critic, editor, radio producer, and composer.
Klangstudie II
