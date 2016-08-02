SJenn Ghetto
S Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenn Champion, formerly known as Jenn Ghetto is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who performs under the name S. She was a member of the now defunct band Carissa's Wierd.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
S Tracks
We May Never Pass This Way (Again)
Seals & Crofts
We May Never Pass This Way (Again)
We May Never Pass This Way (Again)
Losers
S
Losers
Losers
Pacific
S
Pacific
Pacific
