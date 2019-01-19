Bingo PlayersFormed 2006
Bingo Players
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01y654s.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8502bd7a-5479-4a8f-a7d9-75003d3d2c74
Bingo Players Biography (Wikipedia)
Bingo Players is a Dutch dance and electro house musical project fronted by DJ and record producer Maarten Hoogstraten. Bingo Players was originally a duo, which included Paul Bäumer, who died from cancer in 2013. After the death of Bäumer, Hoogstraten announced that Bäumer had said to continue with the Bingo Players. They are best known for their hit songs "Cry (Just a Little)" and "Rattle". Cry (Just a Little) was a Top-40 hit in the Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe and Australia, in addition to an international club hit. Bingo Players were ranked number 52 in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bingo Players Tracks
Sort by
Cry (Just A Little)
Bingo Players
Cry (Just A Little)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw299.jpglink
Cry (Just A Little)
Last played on
Get Up (Rattle) (feat. Far East Movement)
Bingo Players
Get Up (Rattle) (feat. Far East Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btsmf.jpglink
Love Me Right (Extended Mix)
Bingo Players
Love Me Right (Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Love Me Right (Extended Mix)
Last played on
Rattle
Bingo Players
Rattle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Rattle
Last played on
Devotion (Wuki Edit)
Bingo Players
Devotion (Wuki Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Devotion (Wuki Edit)
Last played on
Devotion
Bingo Players
Devotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Devotion
Last played on
Get Up (Rattle) (feat. Far East Movement)
Bingo Players
Get Up (Rattle) (feat. Far East Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Get Up (Rattle) (feat. Far East Movement)
Last played on
Tom's Diner (After Lunch Remix)
Bingo Players
Tom's Diner (After Lunch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
Bingo Players
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
Last played on
Tom's Diner
Bingo Players
Tom's Diner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Tom's Diner
Last played on
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
Bingo Players
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Get Up (Diplo Remix)
Last played on
Curiosity (Meaux Green x Prismo Remix)
Bingo Players
Curiosity (Meaux Green x Prismo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Curiosity (Meaux Green x Prismo Remix)
Last played on
Devotion (Jewelz & Sparks 2015 Remix)
Bingo Players
Devotion (Jewelz & Sparks 2015 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Curiosity
Bingo Players
Curiosity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Curiosity
Last played on
Get Up (Candylan Remix)
Far East Movement
Get Up (Candylan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br278.jpglink
Get Up (Candylan Remix)
Last played on
Animals Devotion Mashup
Oliver Heldens
Animals Devotion Mashup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wwyw.jpglink
Animals Devotion Mashup
Last played on
Nothing To Say
Bingo Players
Nothing To Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Nothing To Say
Last played on
Get Up (Rattle) (Luminox Vocal Remix) (feat. Far East Movement)
Bingo Players
Get Up (Rattle) (Luminox Vocal Remix) (feat. Far East Movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Get Up (Rattle) (Luminox Vocal Remix) (feat. Far East Movement)
Last played on
Knock You Out (Gorgon City Remix)
Bingo Players
Knock You Out (Gorgon City Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Knock You Out (Gorgon City Remix)
Last played on
Touch Me
Bingo Players
Touch Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Touch Me
Last played on
Here For You (Bingo Players Remix) (feat. Laura Welsh)
Gorgon City
Here For You (Bingo Players Remix) (feat. Laura Welsh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Here For You (Bingo Players Remix) (feat. Laura Welsh)
Last played on
Rattle (Mercer Edit)
Bingo Players
Rattle (Mercer Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y654s.jpglink
Rattle (Mercer Edit)
Last played on
Get Up (The 40oz Profits Remix)
Diplo
Get Up (The 40oz Profits Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Get Up (The 40oz Profits Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bingo Players
Bingo Players Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist