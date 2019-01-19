Bingo Players is a Dutch dance and electro house musical project fronted by DJ and record producer Maarten Hoogstraten. Bingo Players was originally a duo, which included Paul Bäumer, who died from cancer in 2013. After the death of Bäumer, Hoogstraten announced that Bäumer had said to continue with the Bingo Players. They are best known for their hit songs "Cry (Just a Little)" and "Rattle". Cry (Just a Little) was a Top-40 hit in the Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe and Australia, in addition to an international club hit. Bingo Players were ranked number 52 in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list for 2013.