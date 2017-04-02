Esmée Denters (born 28 September 1988) is a Dutch singer and YouTube celebrity. Having started promoting herself as a musician online in 2006, she covered songs by many artists including Justin Timberlake and Natasha Bedingfield. By mid 2008, at age 19, she became one of the first music artists to exceed 100 million views on YouTube. At the time that was more than 50 Cent's (91 million views) or Michael Jackson's (74 million views) YouTube channels. Only Britney Spears had more all-time total views: 181 million. Denters was then signed by Timberlake as the first artist to his label Tennman Records. In May 2009, she released her debut studio album, Outta Here, and toured the United States with Timberlake. After the label dropped her, Denters moved to London, where she competed in BBC One's The Voice UK.