Bonnie RideoutBorn 1962
Bonnie Rideout
1962
Bonnie Rideout Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonnie Rideout (born 1962 - Saline, Michigan USA) is an American fiddler. She is especially known for her traditional Scottish style and fiddle piobaireachd playing. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music. She is a recording artist, her touring career spanning three decades.
Bonnie Rideout Tracks
McIntosh's Lament
Traditional Scottish & Bonnie Rideout
Composer
Last played on
PILILILIU/PORT NA H-EALA AIR AN TRAIGH
Allan MacDonald
Last played on
Pilililiu and Mo Chasan Dubh
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
Lon-do, Lon-da
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
Lament for the Horses of Uist
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
Bog On Lochan/Drowsy Maggie/Sleepy Maggie
Bonnie Rideout
MacDougall's Gathering (7:30)
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
Dargai
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
gille callum/highladn rant/ryan's rant
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
Gille chalum
Bonnie Rideout
Last played on
