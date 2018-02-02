Wing and a Prayer Fife and Drum Corps was an American disco group in existence from 1975 to 1978. The assemblage of studio musicians (which, contrary to its name, had no fife players) were put together by Harold Wheeler; the group's vocalists were Linda November, Vivian Cherry, Arlene Martell, and Helen Miles.

Their 1976 album, Babyface, hit #47 on the US pop album chart and #19 on the R&B Albums chart, due to the success of the single, "Baby Face". It had previously reached #1 for Jan Garber in 1926 and Art Mooney in 1948. The single went to #1 on the US Club Play chart, #6 AC, #32 US Billboard R&B Singles, and #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single also reached #12 in the UK Singles Chart.