Wing & A Prayer Fife & Drum Corps. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1978
Wing & A Prayer Fife & Drum Corps
1975
Biography (Wikipedia)
Wing and a Prayer Fife and Drum Corps was an American disco group in existence from 1975 to 1978. The assemblage of studio musicians (which, contrary to its name, had no fife players) were put together by Harold Wheeler; the group's vocalists were Linda November, Vivian Cherry, Arlene Martell, and Helen Miles.
Their 1976 album, Babyface, hit #47 on the US pop album chart and #19 on the R&B Albums chart, due to the success of the single, "Baby Face". It had previously reached #1 for Jan Garber in 1926 and Art Mooney in 1948. The single went to #1 on the US Club Play chart, #6 AC, #32 US Billboard R&B Singles, and #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The single also reached #12 in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
