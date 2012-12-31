Syndicate of L.A.W.Belgian house music act. Formed 1997
Syndicate of L.A.W.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84fd9046-78f4-4852-816d-0a5f383c95de
Syndicate of L.A.W. Tracks
Sort by
Right On Time
Syndicate of L.A.W.
Right On Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Time
Last played on
Right On Time (Countdown)
Syndicate of L.A.W.
Right On Time (Countdown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Time (Countdown)
Last played on
Syndicate of L.A.W. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist