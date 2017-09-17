Rockers Hi-Fi were an electronic dub/dance outfit formed in Birmingham, England in 1991 as Original Rockers. In 1994 they changed their name to Rockers Hi-Fi. Their music was quite popular across Europe as an extension and continuation of the dub music genre.

Their first success came with a few tracks on the Beyond Records Ambient Dub series of compilations, and "Push Push" became a dancefloor hit at the beginning of the 90s.

They released four studio albums and also mixed and compiled an album for Studio !K7's DJ-Kicks series.

Their urban sound was created by Richard "DJ Dick" Whittingham who began his DJ career in Duran Duran's Rum Runner nightclub, he now hosts Leftfoot at the Medicine Bar, and Glyn "Bigga" Bush who continues to produce music as BiggaBush and Lightning Head on his own Lion Head label.

Their song "What a Life!" was part of the soundtrack for the 1995 film The Basketball Diaries, and "Going Under (Love & Insanity Dub) (K&D Sessions)" featured in the 2000s film Traffic, as well as in the mid-season finale to the first season of the television series The O.C.