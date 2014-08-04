DuffoBorn 1956
Geoff "Jeff" Stephen Duff, or Duffo, (born 1956) is an Australian singer/cabaret performer in the tenor range, who in his career has used various personae, wardrobe, and satire as features of his performance. Duff's shows 'Ziggy' and 'Bowie Unzipped' are portrayals of the music of David Bowie, who he met while Bowie was a Sydney resident.
Jeff Duff began his musical career in Melbourne in 1971 as lead singer of jazz-rock fusion band Kush (1971–75)
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
