The Plastic Ono Band was a rock band formed by John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1969 as a vehicle for their collaborative and solo projects.

Lennon and Ono had begun a personal and artistic relationship in 1968, collaborating on several experimental releases. Following their marriage in 1969, they decided that all of their future endeavours would be credited to a conceptual and collaborative vehicle, Plastic Ono Band. The band would go on to feature a rotating lineup of many musicians, including Eric Clapton, Klaus Voormann, Alan White, Billy Preston, Jim Keltner, Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, and Lennon's former Beatles bandmates George Harrison and Ringo Starr. After the Lennons' move to New York, they began collaborating with Elephant's Memory, under the moniker of the "Plastic Ono Elephant's Memory Band". Lennon's collaborations continued under similar names, until the winding down of the concept in 1974.

From 2009-2015 (following the death of Lennon in 1980), Ono and her son Sean Lennon led a new incarnation of the group, known as the Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band.