Sergent Garcia
Sergent Garcia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84f6391b-32be-4e06-bfa4-ad9d9cb9ce29
Sergent Garcia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergent Garcia is the band formed around French singer Bruno Garcia (1964, France) who had previously been the guitarist of punk band Ludwig Von 88.
Sergent Garcia’s music is a mixture of cumbia, reggae, salsa, ragamuffin, rock and other trends in a new style which he defines as salsamuffin.
Accomplished artist, (musician, producer, dj), he published in 2011 his sixth studio album, Una y otra vez (Cumbancha/The Gwagwita), recorded between France, Spain, Cuba and Colombia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sergent Garcia Tracks
Sort by
Mi Ultima Voluntad [Tonite]
Sergent Garcia
Mi Ultima Voluntad [Tonite]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Ultima Voluntad [Tonite]
Last played on
Meme Si
Sergent Garcia
Meme Si
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meme Si
Last played on
Mi Son Mi Friend (4:07)
Sergent Garcia
Mi Son Mi Friend (4:07)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Son Mi Friend (4:07)
Last played on
Vasito de Agua (Little Glass of Water) (4:30)
Sergent Garcia
Vasito de Agua (Little Glass of Water) (4:30)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sergent Garcia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist