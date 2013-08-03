Sergent Garcia is the band formed around French singer Bruno Garcia (1964, France) who had previously been the guitarist of punk band Ludwig Von 88.

Sergent Garcia’s music is a mixture of cumbia, reggae, salsa, ragamuffin, rock and other trends in a new style which he defines as salsamuffin.

Accomplished artist, (musician, producer, dj), he published in 2011 his sixth studio album, Una y otra vez (Cumbancha/The Gwagwita), recorded between France, Spain, Cuba and Colombia.