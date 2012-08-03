Timothy Kneeland "Timo" Ellis is a multi-instrumentalist and record producer from New York City, currently in the band Netherlands. He also runs a commercial music company under his own name, as well as his personal label Records and Tapes Records.

Ellis attended Evergreen State College in Washington. It was while in school there that he first began working with local bands such as Nubbin, Lemonade, Hotess, Freebird, and Dig Yer Grave. He returned to New York in 1994, where he joined with Sam Koppelman and Sean Lennon to record as IMA. IMA backed Lennon's mother, Yoko Ono, on her album Rising.

In 1997 Ellis and Sean Lennon joined Cibo Matto (both playing bass, guitar and drums). As a quartet (Yuka Honda, Miho Hatori, Ellis, Lennon) Cibo Matto released an EP, Super Relax (1997) and their second album Stereo ★ Type A (1999). He continued to tour with Cibo Matto until they disbanded in 2001. Later in the year Ellis released his first solo EP, The Enchanted Forest of Timo Ellis. Ellis has since self-released 31 additional EPs and LPs which are available on iTunes (or by contacting Timo himself.) He currently performs regularly in his band Netherlands. He's also recently been a regular player in Miho Hatori's New Optimism and Joan as Police Woman. His music can be previewed from his Bandcamp page and Official Website. He lives in Brooklyn.