Spoon is an American rock band formed in Austin, Texas. The band comprises Britt Daniel (vocals, guitar), Jim Eno (drums), Rob Pope (bass guitar, guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), and Alex Fischel (keyboard, guitar). Critics have described the band's musical style as indie rock, indie pop, art rock, and experimental rock.

Formed in 1993 in Austin, Texas by Britt Daniel (vocals, guitar) and Jim Eno (drums), Spoon released their debut studio album, Telephono, in 1996. Their next full-length, A Series of Sneaks, was released in 1998 on Elektra Records. The band subsequently signed with Merge Records, where Spoon achieved greater commercial and critical prominence with the albums Girls Can Tell (2001), Kill the Moonlight (2002), Gimme Fiction (2005), Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (2007), Transference (2010), and They Want My Soul (2014). The band's ninth album, Hot Thoughts, was released on March 17, 2017, on Matador Records.