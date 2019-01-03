Belgian clarinetist Annelien Van Wauwe, currently a BBC New Generation Artist, is renowned for her performances of repertoire on both modern and period clarinets. She is considered to be one of the most exciting and original clarinetists of her generation.

From an early age, she has won numerous international competitions, including Lisbon, Turin, Brussels and Berlin. Her joint first prize award at the 61st International ARD Music Competition in Munich, in 2012, was a decisive step towards international recognition.

Since then, she has performed with leading symphonic orchestras such as the SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra Stuttgart, the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Nürnberg Philharmonic Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. She has also appeared with chamber

orchestras such as the Geneva Chamber Orchestra, the Prague Chamber Orchestra, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and the Munich Chamber Orchestra. Regular appearances have occurred at prestigious halls including: the Tonhalle Zürich, Bozar Brussels, the Konzerthaus Berlin, the Konzerthaus Vienna and the Concertgebouw Amsterdam.

In 2014, Annelien played a highly acclaimed debut with the Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin in the Philharmonie Berlin performing Aaron Copland’s clarinet concerto.

Highlights of the 2016-17 season will include the world premiere of ‘Sonata V’ to be performed in Zürich, dedicated to her by Manfred Trojahn. She will also appear in concerts with the Munich Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra. She has been invited for return performances with the Ulster Orchestra Belfast and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and she will make her debut at the Wigmore Hall and in the BBC Proms at the Cadogan Hall in the summer of 2017.

Annelien is a regular guest at international festivals such as the Lucerne Festival, the Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the Cheltenham Music Festival, the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, the Kissinger Sommer and the Festival de Radio France in Montpellier.

She has been the recipient of fellowships from the Mozart Society Dortmund and the Banque Populaire Paris. Annelien was awarded a ‘Klara’ prize from Flemish Radio and has released a debut CD with clarinet sonatas by Weinberg and Prokofiev (Genuin 2015).

Annelien originally studied -amongst others with the internationally renowned soloist Sabine Meyer who invited her to play a European tour with the Swedish Chamber Orchestra under Andrew Manze. She also participated in master classes with the sought-after teacher, Yehuda Gilad. She has a strong affinity for period music and has studied with Eric Hoeprich and Ernst Schlader.

Annelien Van Wauwe is the principal teacher at the Royal Conservatory Antwerp.