Phil May (born Philip Arthur Dennis Wadey 9 November 1944 in Dartford, Kent) is an English vocalist. He gained fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of The Pretty Things, of which he was a founding member.
May has maintained membership throughout the band's line-up, which otherwise underwent many changes over the years, and he was one of the band's main lyricists. He was the primary lyricist for the album, S.F. Sorrow. Controversy still exists as to which band member had the original idea for the piece.
