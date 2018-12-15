Barbara AcklinBorn 28 February 1943. Died 27 November 1998
Barbara Acklin
1943-02-28
Barbara Acklin Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Jean Acklin (February 28, 1943 – November 27, 1998) was an American soul singer and songwriter, who was most successful in the 1960s and 1970s. Her biggest hit as a singer was "Love Makes a Woman" (1968). As a songwriter, she is best known for co-writing the multi-million-selling "Have You Seen Her" (1971) with Eugene Record, lead singer of the Chi-Lites.
Love Makes A Woman
Am I The Same Girl
TO SIR WITH LOVE
He's Just a Little Guy
Just Ain't No Love
I'll Bake Me A Man
Same Girl
Someone Elses Arms
Am I The Same
After You
