The Wolfgang PressFormed 1983. Disbanded 1995
1983
The Wolfgang Press was an English post-punk band, active from 1983 to 1995, recording for the 4AD label. The core of the band was Michael Allen (vocals, bass), Mark Cox (keyboards), and Andrew Gray (guitar).
The group is best known for its 1992 international hit single "A Girl Like You (Born To Be Kissed)".
Kansas
The Wolfgang Press
Kansas
Kansas
Last played on
Mama Told Me Not To Come
The Wolfgang Press
Mama Told Me Not To Come
Mama Told Me Not To Come
Last played on
Sweatbox
The Wolfgang Press
Sweatbox
Sweatbox
Last played on
