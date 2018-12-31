Jess Gillam
Jess Gillam Performances & Interviews
Jess Gillam on Radio 4's Today
From the 10 August 2018 edition of the programme.
Jess Gillam on Radio 4's Today
Does it matter what musicians wear to perform?
And does appearance affect the audience's perception of a performer's technical ability? Jess, Sam and Zeynep compare their favourite concert outfits.
Does it matter what musicians wear to perform?
How to tackle practice when you reallllly don't want to
Sam and Zeynep offer tips for staying motivated, and Jess challenges the team to reveal the strangest places they've ever practised.
How to tackle practice when you reallllly don't want to
'Stop being so selfish - this isn't about you'
Harsh words or tough love? Zeynep, Jess & Sam discuss one teacher's controversial advice.
'Stop being so selfish - this isn't about you'
Vikki Stone and Jess Gillam backstage at Prom 8
Jess Gillam spoke to The Proms Podcast backstage after her performance in Prom 8
Vikki Stone and Jess Gillam backstage at Prom 8
BBC Young Musician finalist Jess Gillam performs at Choir of the Year
Another sneak peak of Jess Gillam at the final.
BBC Young Musician finalist Jess Gillam performs at Choir of the Year
BBC Young Musician finalist Jess Gillam performs at Choir of the Year with Sopranos from CF1 Choir
Jess Gillam performs at the Choir of the Year 2016 Final
BBC Young Musician finalist Jess Gillam performs at Choir of the Year with Sopranos from CF1 Choir
WHYdentity
WHYdentity: Young Programmers Takeover
WHYdentity
Sensational saxophone skills from Jess Gillam, live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
Pedro Itturalde's 'Pequena Czardas' performed by BBC Young Musician of the Year 2016 finalist Jess Gillam, accompanied by Steve Lodder.
Sensational saxophone skills from Jess Gillam, live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
Jess Gillam performs Michael Nyman's Where the Bee Dances
Saxophonist Jess Gillam plays in the live Final after winning the Woodwind category.
Jess Gillam performs Michael Nyman's Where the Bee Dances
Jess Gillam Tracks
World War I Medley
Anne Dudley
World War I Medley
World War I Medley
Scaramouche
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Scaramouche
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Jess Gillam
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Pequena Czarda
Jess Gillam
Pequena Czarda
Pequena Czarda
If (from The Diary Of Anne Frank) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Jess Gillam
If (from The Diary Of Anne Frank) (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
Michael Nyman
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
If (from The Diary of Anne Frank)
Gershwinicity For Soloists And Orchestra
Iain Farrington
Gershwinicity For Soloists And Orchestra
Gershwinicity For Soloists And Orchestra
Gershwinicity
Iain Farrington
Gershwinicity
Gershwinicity
Pequeña Czarda
Pedro Iturralde
Pequeña Czarda
Pequeña Czarda
Valse Vanité
Rudy Weideoft, Jess Gillam & Zeynep Özsuca
Valse Vanité
Valse Vanité
Composer
Performer
Piece en Forme de Habanera
Maurice Ravel
Piece en Forme de Habanera
Piece en Forme de Habanera
Performer
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 3rd movement
Alessandro Marcello
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 3rd movement
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 3rd movement
Performer
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 2nd movement
Alessandro Marcello
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 2nd movement
Concerto in D minor for oboe and strings - 2nd movement
Performer
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
Béla Bartók
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
Hungarian Folk Songs from Csik
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
Dave Heath
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
The Celtic: I. Ceilidh
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
Michael Nyman
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
'If' from The Diary of Anne Frank
Joy Ride
John Williams
Joy Ride
Joy Ride
The Simpsons Theme
Danny Elfman
The Simpsons Theme
The Simpsons Theme
Gabriel's Oboe
Ennio Morricone
Gabriel's Oboe
Gabriel's Oboe
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
John Williams
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
Joy Ride (Catch Me If You Can)
Island Songs: Song of Home
Peter Sculthorpe
Island Songs: Song of Home
Island Songs: Song of Home
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
Phil Woods
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
Jazz Sonata (1st mvt)
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
Dave Heath
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
The Cooper of Clapham (The Celtic)
Children's Songs
Chick Corea
Children's Songs
Children's Songs
Gabriel's Oboe
Ennio Morricone
Gabriel's Oboe
Gabriel's Oboe
Es ist ein' Ros entsprungen
Jess Gillam
Es ist ein' Ros entsprungen
Es ist ein' Ros entsprungen
