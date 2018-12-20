Four Men and a Dog is an Irish traditional band that emerged in 1990 during the Belfast Folk Festival. The band plays Irish traditional music with a mixture of different other genres, including rock, jazz, blues, bluegrass, swing, salsa, polka and even rap. They originally had their name because of former singer Mick Daly's nick; "The Black Dog". Mick is now replaced with Kevin Doherty.

They met the famous group The Band in 1994, and recorded their album Doctor A's Secret Remedies at Levon Helm's studio in Woodstock, NY, with musical guests Garth Hudson and Randy Ciarlante. Rick Danko has joined Four Men and a Dog on a UK tour where they played some of The Band's classics.