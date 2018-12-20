Four Men and a Dog
Four Men and a Dog Biography (Wikipedia)
Four Men and a Dog is an Irish traditional band that emerged in 1990 during the Belfast Folk Festival. The band plays Irish traditional music with a mixture of different other genres, including rock, jazz, blues, bluegrass, swing, salsa, polka and even rap. They originally had their name because of former singer Mick Daly's nick; "The Black Dog". Mick is now replaced with Kevin Doherty.
They met the famous group The Band in 1994, and recorded their album Doctor A's Secret Remedies at Levon Helm's studio in Woodstock, NY, with musical guests Garth Hudson and Randy Ciarlante. Rick Danko has joined Four Men and a Dog on a UK tour where they played some of The Band's classics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mountain Road
Four Men and a Dog
Lucy Campbell's / Sporting Paddy / Old Pigeon On The Gate
Four Men and a Dog
Dan Murphys / Tom Barretts / Tarmons Cross / Upperchurch Polca
Four Men and a Dog
The Woodstock Reel/The Birmingham Reel
Four Men and a Dog
Greengrocer's Daughter
Four Men and a Dog
McFadden's Handsome Daughter , Dinny Langton's, The Maids Of Mitchelstown
Four Men and a Dog
Where Has My Lady Gone
Four Men and a Dog
Wallop the Spot
Four Men and a Dog
Dick Cosgrove's / Micho's Apron / Joe Skelton's
Four Men and a Dog
The Ashplant Set
Four Men and a Dog
Reels
Four Men and a Dog
Heading West
Four Men and a Dog
Lucy Campbell's
Four Men and a Dog
Another Irish Rover
Four Men and a Dog
Mother Of Mercy
Four Men and a Dog
The One That Was Lost / Crawford's / Wallop the Spot
Four Men and a Dog
High On A Mountain
Four Men and a Dog
I'm Walkin
Four Men and a Dog
Wee Johnny / The Kilcummin / Maguires
Four Men and a Dog
Lucy Campbell's (Live At Celtic Connections 2017)
Four Men and a Dog
Chapel Bell
Four Men and a Dog
Maybe Tonight
Four Men and a Dog
Martin Wynne
Four Men and a Dog
The Shape I'm In
Four Men and a Dog
Knock About Polkas
Four Men and a Dog
Bloomsday
Four Men and a Dog
