Donald McIntyreBorn 22 October 1934
Donald McIntyre
1934-10-22
Donald McIntyre Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Donald Conroy McIntyre CBE (born 22 October 1934 in Auckland) is an operatic bass-baritone from New Zealand.
Donald McIntyre Tracks
Pelleas et Melisande (Act 1, sc.1)
Claude Debussy
Pelleas et Melisande (Act 1, sc.1)
Pelleas et Melisande (Act 1, sc.1)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-10T07:49:07
10
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 55
Proms 1972: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-30T07:49:07
30
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 39
Proms 1969: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-12T07:49:07
12
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 51
Proms 1968: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-13T07:49:07
13
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 51
Proms 1967: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-04T07:49:07
4
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 39
