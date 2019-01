DZ Deathrays (previously Denzel then DZ) are an Australian dance-punk duo from Brisbane, Queensland. Composed of Shane Parsons (vocals/guitar) and Simon Ridley (drums), they put out two EPs before releasing their debut album, Bloodstreams, in April 2012. The album went on to win the Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album award at the 2012 ARIA Awards.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia