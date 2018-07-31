DZ Deathrays2 piece, party rock band. Formed 2008
2008
DZ Deathrays (previously Denzel then DZ) are an Australian dance-punk duo from Brisbane, Queensland. Composed of Shane Parsons (vocals/guitar) and Simon Ridley (drums), they put out two EPs before releasing their debut album, Bloodstreams, in April 2012. The album went on to win the Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album award at the 2012 ARIA Awards.
Feeling Good, Feeling Great
DZ Deathrays
Feeling Good, Feeling Great
Feeling Good, Feeling Great
Like People
DZ Deathrays
Like People
Like People
Total Meltdown
DZ Deathrays
Total Meltdown
Total Meltdown
Lonely This Christmas
DZ Deathrays
Lonely This Christmas
Lonely This Christmas
Bad Influence
DZ Deathrays
Bad Influence
Bad Influence
Shred For Summer
DZ Deathrays
Shred For Summer
Pollyanna
DZ Deathrays
Pollyanna
Pollyanna
Blood On My Leather
DZ Deathrays
Blood On My Leather
Gina Works At Hearts
DZ Deathrays
Gina Works At Hearts
Gina Works At Hearts
Less Out Of Sync
DZ Deathrays
Less Out Of Sync
Less Out Of Sync
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T07:31:52
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T07:31:52
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
