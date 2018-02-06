Steve JordanUS drummer/multi-instrumentalist, composer & producer. Born 14 January 1957
Steve Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84d8eb95-112e-4e6c-a075-78b6f5ce68aa
Steve Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Jordan (January 14, 1957) is an American drummer, songwriter, and record producer who has spent much of his career as a studio musician. During the 1970s and '80s, he was a member of the bands for the television shows Saturday Night Live and Late Night With David Letterman. In the early 80's Steve Jordan was a member of the Steve Khan band, along with Anthony Jackson on bass, and Manolo Badrena on percussion. In 2005, he became a member of the John Mayer Trio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Jordan Tracks
Sort by
Radio Head
David Byrne
Radio Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Radio Head
Last played on
Steve Jordan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist