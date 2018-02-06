Steve Jordan (January 14, 1957) is an American drummer, songwriter, and record producer who has spent much of his career as a studio musician. During the 1970s and '80s, he was a member of the bands for the television shows Saturday Night Live and Late Night With David Letterman. In the early 80's Steve Jordan was a member of the Steve Khan band, along with Anthony Jackson on bass, and Manolo Badrena on percussion. In 2005, he became a member of the John Mayer Trio.