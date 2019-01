Emma Louise Blackery (born 11 November 1991) is an English singer-songwriter, YouTuber vlogger, and author from Basildon, Essex. Her main YouTube channel has over 1.4 million subscribers and over 143 million video views. Her Vevo music channel has almost 70 thousand subscribers and over 4 million views.

