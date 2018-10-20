Cody CarpenterBorn 7 May 1984
Cody Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84d4726a-cf53-4b53-93c9-cd7cb7c4b863
Cody Carpenter Tracks
Sort by
Halloween (2018) - The Grind
John Carpenter
Halloween (2018) - The Grind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3nkq.jpglink
Halloween (2018) - The Grind
Last played on
Angel's Asylum (from Lost Themes II)
John Alden Carpenter
Angel's Asylum (from Lost Themes II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3nkq.jpglink
Angel's Asylum (from Lost Themes II)
Last played on
Persia Rising (from Lost Themes II)
John Alden Carpenter
Persia Rising (from Lost Themes II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3nkq.jpglink
Persia Rising (from Lost Themes II)
Last played on
Back to artist