Caryl Parry Jones (born 16 April 1958) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, broadcaster, actress, author and composer. She was born in the Flintshire village of Ffynnongroyw and attended Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St. Asaph, but now lives in Cowbridge, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

