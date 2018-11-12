Brent MasonBorn 13 July 1959
Brent Mason
1959-07-13
Brent Mason Biography
Brent Mason (born July 13, 1959) is an American studio session guitarist and occasional songwriter. He is known primarily for his work in the field of country music. In addition to releasing two instrumental studio albums, he holds several credits as a songwriter. He is a Grammy Award winner (2008) and a two-time winner of the CMA Award Musician of the Year. He has released two albums and has produced a number of artists.
Sugarfoot Rag
Brent Mason
Sugarfoot Rag
Sugarfoot Rag
Chicken Fried
Brent Mason
Chicken Fried
Chicken Fried
Sunny in Seattle
Adam Shoenfeld
Sunny in Seattle
Sunny in Seattle
God Gave Me You
Adam Shoenfeld
God Gave Me You
God Gave Me You
Chicken Fried
Zac Brown
Chicken Fried
Chicken Fried
