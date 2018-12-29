Eddie HolmanBorn 3 June 1946
Eddie Holman
1946-06-03
Eddie Holman Biography
Eddie Holman (born June 3, 1946) is an American singer and recording artist. He is best known for his 1970 hit song "Hey There Lonely Girl". His specialty ranges from R&B and pop to gospel.
Hey There Lonely Girl
Eddie Holman
Hey There Lonely Girl
Hey There Lonely Girl
Hurt
Eddie Holman
Hurt
Hurt
I Surrender
Eddie Holman
I Surrender
I Surrender
Where I'm Not Wanted
Eddie Holman
Where I'm Not Wanted
Where I'm Not Wanted
Hold Me In Your Arms
Eddie Holman
Hold Me In Your Arms
Hold Me In Your Arms
I Surrender (2018 Recording)
Eddie Holman
I Surrender (2018 Recording)
This Will Be A Night To Remember
Eddie Holman
This Will Be A Night To Remember
