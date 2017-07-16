OTGUK hip-hop producer, aka Osiris the God
OTG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84cede0b-bc73-455e-8fc6-c3cce4b4fee1
OTG Tracks
Sort by
The Book (feat. Little Simz)
OTG
The Book (feat. Little Simz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p00v6q52.jpglink
The Book (feat. Little Simz)
Last played on
Madness In The Dark
OTG
Madness In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist