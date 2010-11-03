Josefine LindstrandBorn 23 August 1981
Josefine Lindstrand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84cda5f8-ae67-4edd-836f-6da7fde42d95
Josefine Lindstrand Biography (Wikipedia)
Josefine Lindstrand is a Swedish singer living in Stockholm, Sweden. She received the Jazz in Sweden award for 2009 from the government agency Rikskonserter, and her debut record There Will Be Stars was released soon afterwards. The album received a favourable review in Svenska Dagbladet. In 2012 her second album Clouds was released. Lindenstrand used her middle name Britah for this record, which a reviewer in Dagens Nyheter characterised as pop rather than jazz.
Lindstrand has also performed with artists such as Efterklang, Django Bates, Uri Caine, Petra Marklund, Veronica Maggio, Maia Hirasawa, Laleh, and Jonathan Johansson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Josefine Lindstrand Tracks
Sort by
Send out the Singers
Josefine Lindstrand
Send out the Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Send out the Singers
Last played on
Josefine Lindstrand Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist