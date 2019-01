Artur Pizarro (born Lisbon, 1968) is a Portuguese pianist of international acclaim. He performs internationally in solo recitals, in duos, with chamber music groups, and as a soloist with the world's leading orchestras. He has an extensive discography available on Linn Records, as well as on Naxos, Hyperion, Collins Classics, and other labels. Pizarro is a Yamaha-International Artist.