John Browne
1480
John Browne (b. 1453 - d. ca. 1500) was an English composer of the Tudor period. Despite the high level of skill displayed in Browne's compositions, few of his works survive; Browne's extant music is found in the Eton Choirbook, in which he is the best-represented contributor, and the Fayrfax Manuscript. His choral music is distinguished by innovative scoring, false relations, and unusually long melodic lines, and has been called by early music scholar Peter Phillips "subtle, almost mystical" and "extreme in ways which apparently have no parallel, either in England or abroad."
O Maria Salvatoris Mater For 8 Voices
John Browne
O Maria Salvatoris Mater For 8 Voices
O Maria Salvatoris Mater For 8 Voices
O Maria salvatoris mater
John Browne
O Maria salvatoris mater
O Maria salvatoris mater
O Maria salvatoris mater (a 8) [from the Eton Choirbook]
John Browne
O Maria salvatoris mater (a 8) [from the Eton Choirbook]
O Maria salvatoris mater (a 8) [from the Eton Choirbook]
Stabat Mater
John Browne
Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater
O Regina Mundi Clara
John Browne
O Regina Mundi Clara
O Regina Mundi Clara
Salve Regina Mb.II For 5 Voices
John Browne
Salve Regina Mb.II For 5 Voices
Salve Regina Mb.II For 5 Voices
Jesu, mercy, how may this be?
John Browne
Jesu, mercy, how may this be?
Jesu, mercy, how may this be?
O Maria salvatoris
John Browne
O Maria salvatoris
O Maria salvatoris
Stabat Mater Dolorosa, for six voices (from the Eton Choirbook)
John Browne
Stabat Mater Dolorosa, for six voices (from the Eton Choirbook)
Stabat Mater Dolorosa, for six voices (from the Eton Choirbook)
Stabat Mater
John Browne
Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater
