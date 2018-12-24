JD McPherson
Jonathan David "JD" McPherson, born April 14, 1977, is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He is known for a retro sound rooted in the rock and roll, rockabilly, and rhythm and blues music of the 1950s. Among influences such as Little Richard and Fats Domino, McPherson also draws inspiration from artists as diverse as the Wu-Tang Clan, Pixies, and Led Zeppelin.
Bad Kid
Every Single Christmas
Hey Skinny Santa!
All The Gifts I Need
Socks
Santa's Got A Mean Machine
Twinkle (Little Christmas Lights)
Lucky Penny
On The Lips
Let The Good Times Roll
North Side Gal
Lucky Penny
Crying's Just A Thing You Do
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-23T07:49:42
23
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
2013-01-21T07:49:42
21
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Radio Scotland Sessions
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
