ManalFormed 1968. Disbanded 1994
Manal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84c5f4ff-d513-4334-b5ca-ee7ffc496f45
Manal Biography (Wikipedia)
Manal was an Argentine rock group. Together with Almendra and Los Gatos, they are considered founders of Argentine rock. The band members were Claudio Gabis on guitar, Javier Martínez on drums and vocals, and Alejandro Medina on bass and vocals. Martínez was the band's lead vocalist and leading songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manal Tracks
Sort by
Nah
Manal
Nah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nah
Last played on
Manal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist