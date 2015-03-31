Velvett Fogg60's psychedelic rock band from Birmingham, UK. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1970
Velvett Fogg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84c4a6c6-b08c-46e8-a004-28b62b5362d3
Velvett Fogg Biography (Wikipedia)
Velvett Fogg were a British psychedelic rock band. Tony Iommi was a member in mid-1968, but soon left to form Black Sabbath. Their lone eponymous album was released in January 1969, and re-released on CD by Sanctuary Records in 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Velvett Fogg Tracks
Sort by
New York Mining Disaster 1941
Velvett Fogg
New York Mining Disaster 1941
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Velvett Fogg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist