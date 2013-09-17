BoDeans is an American rock band. Formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin, BoDeans came to prominence in the 1980s. The band's sound encompasses multiple rock genres, including roots rock and alternative rock. In the late 1980s and 1990s, BoDeans released singles that made the top 40 mainstream rock charts and the top 10 in the adult contemporary charts. The band's biggest hit to date is "Closer to Free", which was used as the theme song to the hit TV series Party of Five. BoDeans has a permanent installation at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.