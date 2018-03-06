OctopusUK britpop group. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1998
Octopus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/84c00444-e7b1-474b-8006-32da165ebbe2
Octopus Biography (Wikipedia)
Octopus were a Britpop band from Shotts, Lanarkshire, Scotland formed in 1993. They had three hit singles before splitting up in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Octopus Tracks
Sort by
Your Smile
Octopus
Your Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Smile
Last played on
Saved
Octopus
Saved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saved
Last played on
Verhaltenphilosophie
Octopus
Verhaltenphilosophie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verhaltenphilosophie
Last played on
Magazine
Octopus
Magazine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magazine
Last played on
Restless Night
Octopus
Restless Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless Night
Last played on
Restless Lemongrove 1997
Octopus
Restless Lemongrove 1997
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Restless Lemongrove 1997
Saved Lemongrove 1997
Octopus
Saved Lemongrove 1997
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saved Lemongrove 1997
Everyday Kiss Lemongrove 1997
Octopus
Everyday Kiss Lemongrove 1997
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyday Kiss Lemongrove 1997
Jealousy
Octopus
Jealousy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Octopus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist